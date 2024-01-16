Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon passes away after Dakar Rally crash

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:27 pm Jan 16, 202412:27 pm

Carles Falcon crashed in the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has passed away after succumbing to his injuries following his crash in the Dakar Rally last week in Saudi Arabia. Falcon fell and was badly injured in the second stage of the rally on January 7. He was airlifted to a Saudi Arabia hospital and flown back to Spain in intensive care later, where he breathed his last.

Falcon suffered cerebral oedema after multiple bone fractures

Following his crash at the Dakar Rally, Falcon was rushed to the Al Duwawadimi Hospital by a medical helicopter. He was resuscitated after they found him without a pulse on arrival. He was later flown back to Spain where he was in an induced coma as he suffered cerebral oedema after fracturing his C2 vertebra along with his wrist, collarbone, and ribs.

TwinTrail Racing revealed the news of his death

"Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," the TwinTrail Racing team said in a statement on Instagram. "Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorbikes. He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar."

The Dakar Rally organizers paid their tribute

The Dakar Rally organizers expressed their condolences and support to the near and dear ones. "It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Spanish rider Carles Falcon from his family," they said in a statement. The 45-year-old, who hailed from Tarragona, participated in the unassisted bikers category. He was performing at the endurance event for the second time.

First death in Dakar Rally since 2022

The gruelling motorcycle event is being entirely held in Saudi Arabia for the fifth time. The event has claimed many lives over the years. It is one of the most dangerous events since the first Paris-Dakar rally (held in 1978). Falcon was the 33rd competitor to pass away at this event. However, he became the first to face this since 2022.