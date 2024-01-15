Virat Kohli averages over 100 against Afghanistan in T20Is: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli averages over 100 against Afghanistan in T20Is: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:24 pm Jan 15, 202409:24 pm

Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Virat Kohli in the Indore T20I

Indian batter Virat Kohli returned to T20I cricket in the second match against Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Kohli came out all guns blazing and silenced the critics with his attacking approach. He smashed a quickfire 29(16) as India chased down 173 in 15.4 overs. Kohli, who smashed five fours, raced past 200 runs against Afghanistan in T20I cricket.

2/6

His blazing knock in the 2nd T20I

Kohli was in the middle in the first over after skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a golden duck. Although the former defended his first ball, he smacked a boundary to get off the mark. Kohli made his intent clear and didn't shy away from punishing the Afghan bowlers. In the sixth over, Naveen-ul-Haq outfoxed Kohli, who was in attacking mode.

3/6

Most T20I runs for India against Afghanistan

As mentioned, Kohli has raced past 200 runs against Afghanistan in T20I cricket. He is the first Indian to reach this landmark. Kohli now has 201 runs from three innings at an incredible average of 100.50 against Afghanistan in the format. During the 2022 Asia Cup, he slammed his maiden and only T20I ton against this opposition. His tally includes a fifty as well.

4/6

Only player with a T20I ton against Afghanistan

Kohli is the only player to have scored a century against Afghanistan T20I cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 122 against them at the 2022 Asia Cup. England's Luke Wright follows Kohli on this list with an unbeaten 99.

5/6

A strike rate of over 170

Kohli is the only player with a strike rate of over 170 against Afghanistan in T20I cricket (among batters with 200 or more runs). Kohli strikes at 173.27 against them in the format. UAE's Rohan Mustafa follows Kohli in this regard (145.97).

6/6

Kohli eyes 12,000-run mark in T20s

Kohli, the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals, is just six away from completing 12,000 overall T20 runs. In Bengaluru, Kohli could become the first Indian to touch the 12,000-run mark in T20 cricket. He will be overall the fourth player with this feat, after West Indies' Chris Gayle (14,562), Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (12,993), and WI's Kieron Pollard (12,430).