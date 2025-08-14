Modi government to invest ₹47,000cr to boost BSNL network

Goals

Jyotiraditya Scindia has set aggressive targets for BSNL

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has set aggressive targets for BSNL, asking it to grow its mobile business by 50% in a year. Scindia also directed each unit of BSNL to grow enterprise business by 25-30% and fixed-line business by 15-20%. To improve the company's financial performance, he has asked BSNL to improve its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) through better customer satisfaction and subscriber growth. Currently, BSNL's ARPU varies from about ₹40 in some circles to over ₹175 in others.