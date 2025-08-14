Global crypto market could hit $100 trillion by 2032: Pal
Crypto might just be getting started—Raoul Pal, Co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, told CNBC-TV18 that the global crypto market could reach a massive $100 trillion by 2032.
Right now, it sits at $4 trillion with about 600 million wallets worldwide.
Pal thinks we're only "4% of the way there," and expects adoption to surge as crypto becomes more mainstream over the next decade.
Pal sees stablecoins, tokenized stocks as game changers
Pal points out that more big institutions—like sovereign wealth funds and asset managers—are jumping in, which helps make crypto feel more legit and less volatile.
He also sees stablecoins and tokenized stocks as game changers for wider adoption.
If US policies shift (imagine Bitcoin as a reserve asset), that could push things even faster.
And on fraud worries? Pal says blockchain's transparency actually helps authorities track bad actors.