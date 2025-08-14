Global crypto market could hit $100 trillion by 2032: Pal Business Aug 14, 2025

Crypto might just be getting started—Raoul Pal, Co-founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, told CNBC-TV18 that the global crypto market could reach a massive $100 trillion by 2032.

Right now, it sits at $4 trillion with about 600 million wallets worldwide.

Pal thinks we're only "4% of the way there," and expects adoption to surge as crypto becomes more mainstream over the next decade.