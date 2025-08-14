Next Article
Why Eternal's stock is buzzing on the bourses today
Eternal's stock climbed 2% to ₹318.60 on August 14, 2025, after the company posted strong revenue growth and swung back to profit.
Staying in the NIFTY 50, Eternal is catching investor attention again with its solid financial comeback for the year ending March 2025.
Massive revenue jump in FY25
Eternal's revenue jumped a massive 67% in FY25, hitting ₹20,243 crore—up from ₹12,114 crore last year.
The company also reversed a big loss from FY23, reporting a net profit of ₹527 crore this time around.
Standalone sales and profits saw similar boosts.
Segment-wise performance and latest quarterly results
The segments are driving growth—Q1 FY26 revenue rose to ₹7,167 crore (up 69% YoY).
Still, net profit for the latest quarter dropped sharply to just ₹25 crore.
Total assets now stand at ₹35,851 crore as of March 2025.