Hazoor Multi Projects shares jump 2% on robust Q1 profit Business Aug 14, 2025

Hazoor Multi Projects's shares rose 2% to ₹44.05 on Thursday, August 14, after a strong start to FY26 and landing a major new contract.

Over the last five years, the stock has soared by an eye-popping 36,150%.

For Q1 FY26, net profit climbed nearly 46% to ₹13.79 crore, powered by solid performance in infrastructure and real estate.