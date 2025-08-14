Hazoor Multi Projects shares jump 2% on robust Q1 profit
Hazoor Multi Projects's shares rose 2% to ₹44.05 on Thursday, August 14, after a strong start to FY26 and landing a major new contract.
Over the last five years, the stock has soared by an eye-popping 36,150%.
For Q1 FY26, net profit climbed nearly 46% to ₹13.79 crore, powered by solid performance in infrastructure and real estate.
Hazoor's revenue for Q1 FY26 shot up 156% year-on-year to ₹180.12 crore.
The company is showing serious financial strength—something investors are definitely noticing.
A big boost came from Hazoor's subsidiary Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure securing a ₹280.1 crore drilling rig rental deal with Oil India Limited—a strong move into energy services through acquisitions.
The stock has gained 12% in the past year and traded between ₹32-₹63.90, reflecting steady investor confidence as Hazoor expands its business footprint.