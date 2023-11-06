World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan: Presenting the statistical preview

1/9

Sports 3 min read

World Cup 2023, Australia vs Afghanistan: Presenting the statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am Nov 06, 202309:35 am

Afghanistan have a realistic chance of going through the semi-finals (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Stakes will be high when Australia meet Afghanistan in Match 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Having won five games on the bounce, the Aussies can officially qualify for the semis with a win. Meanwhile, Afghanistan also have a realistic chance of going through. They boast four wins in seven games. Here we present the statistical preview of the duel.

2/9

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just twice in ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Unsurprisingly, the Aussies registered comprehensive triumphs on both occasions. Besides WC meetings, the two sides have met just once in ODIs, back in 2012. The Men in Yellow won that game as well. Afghanistan have never defeated Australia in any form of international cricket.

3/9

Here are the stadium stats

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on November 7 (2:00pm IST). 247 reads the average first innings total at this venue. Teams batting first have won 17 of the 32 ODIs played here. South Africa's 438/4 versus India in 2015 is the highest ODI score at the Wankhede Stadium. Bangladesh's 115/10 versus India in 1998 is the lowest total here.

4/9

Warner averages over 60 in the ODI World Cup

David Warner has been Australia's main man when it comes to batting. The veteran has hammered 1,420 runs from 25 World Cup matches at an average of 61.73. He has smashed six centuries and three fifties. Among Australians, he is only behind Ricky Ponting (1,743) in terms of World Cup runs. He has hammered two centuries in the ongoing event.

5/9

Australia to welcome back Marsh and Maxwell

Australia will welcome back two of their key all-rounders in the XI. While Mitchell Marsh had flown back home due to personal reasons, Glenn Maxwell suffered concussion and missed the England game. Both dashers have scored a century in the ongoing event. Besides them, Marnus Labuschagne has done well, scoring 272 runs at 38.85. Travis Head has also scored a century at the event.

6/9

Zampa has been on a roll

The lone specialist spinner in the entire Aussie squad, Adam Zampa has claimed 19 scalps in the ongoing tournament, the most for any bowler. While Mitchell Starc has claimed nine scalps, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins own 10 wickets apiece. All-rounders Maxwell, Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis have also contributed significantly with the ball.

7/9

WC 2023: Top performers for Afghanistan

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has been leading Afghanistan from the front in the World Cup 2023. He owns 282 runs at 70.5. Star batter Rahmat Shah is not far behind, with 264 runs at 44. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been sensational in the tournament, having taken seven wickets apiece. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Nabi have six wickets apiece.

8/9

Azmatullah Omarzai has been Afghanistan's key factor

The all-round brilliance of Azmatullah Omarzai has been instrumental to Afghanistan's stunning run in the competition. With the bat, he has clobbered 234 runs at 58.50 with his strike rate being a tad under 100. He has also taken five wickets though his economy of 7 is on the higher side.

9/9

Here are the approaching milestones

Warner can equal Rohit Sharma's tally of most ODI WC tons (7). He needs 80 runs to become the second Aussie batter to accomplish 1,500 WC runs. Stoinis needs three scalps to complete 50 ODI wickets. Mohammad Nabi requires two maximums to accomplish 100 sixes in ODIs. Shahidi is 21 short of becoming the second Afghanistan batter after Rahmat to accomplish 500 WC runs.