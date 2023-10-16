Mohammad Nabi completes 250 international wickets, accomplishes this double

Nabi made his 150th ODI appearance against England (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was instrumental to Afghanistan's historic win over England in Match 13 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi. The off-spinner claimed two crucial wickets and finished with 2/16 in six overs. During the course, he also became the second Afghanistan bowler to claim 250 international wickets. He also accomplished a major double. Here are his stats.

A fine spell from Nabi

Nabi struck in his first over as he deceived Dawid Malan (32) with his varied pace and spin. The ball caught Malan's edge and Ibrahim Zadran held on in the first slip. He kept bowling tight lengths and varied his pace. Later, he removed Sam Curran (10) in the same way. His efforts meant England were folded for 215. Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Second Afghanistan bowler with 250 international wickets

Nabi has now raced to 251 wickets in 262 games across formats at 30.76. The tally includes seven four-wicket hauls. 4/10 are his best figures. Only Rashid Khan (339) has claimed more wickets in Afghanistan colors. No other bowler has even 160 wickets for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Nabi remains the only Afghanistan player with 200-plus international caps.

Second-highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs

Nabi has been exceptional with the ball for Afghanistan in ODIs. He has returned with 156 wickets in 150 ODIs at an average of 32.31. He has maintained an ODI economy of 4.29. The Afghan all-rounder has claimed four four-fers in ODIs. Only Rashid (177) is ahead of him in terms of wickets. Dawlat Zadran (115) is the other bowler with 100-plus scalps.

His Test and T20I numbers

With 109 wickets in 87 games at 27.89, Nabi is Afghanistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Only Rashid is ahead of him with 130 scalps. The 38-year-old has featured in three Test matches, returning with eight wickets at an average of 31.75. Notably, Nabi has led Afghanistan in events like the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan's highest run-getter in international cricket

With 5,045 runs at 24.37, Nabi is the highest run-getter for Afghanistan in international cricket (50s: 21, 100: 1). Shakib Al Hasan (14,275 and 686), Ravindra Jadeja (5,897 and 535), Jason Holder (5,441 and 373), Moeen Ali (6,474 and 353), and Ben Stokes (9,861 and 297) are the only other active all-rounders with the international double of 250 wickets and 5,000 runs.