Mohammad Rizwan races past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:55 pm Oct 14, 202304:55 pm

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has raced past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia. The in-form player accomplished the feat with his 29th run in the high-octane 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against India in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter has been in sublime form lately. He ended up scoring 49 off 69 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. Here we look at his stats.

An important knock from Rizwan

Rizwan arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 73/2. The batter joined forces with skipper Babar Azam and the duo took the Men in Green past the 150-run mark. They added 82 runs for the third wicket before Babar departed for 50. Meanwhile, Rizwan narrowly missed out on his half-century as Jasprit Bumrah rattled his stumps with an absolute ripper.

1,500 runs in Asia up for Rizwan

Rizwan took 47 games to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs (now 1,520) in Asia. He averages 44.70 in the continent with his strike rate being 90.69. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties. Inzamam-ul-Haq (50.11), Babar (60.02), Imam-ul-Haq (49.54), Saeed Anwar (45.29), and Javed Miandad (45.18) are the only Pakistan batters with higher averages in Asia (Minimum: 1,500 runs).

Decoding Rizwan's numbers in Asia

593 of Rizwan's ODI runs have come in 19 ODIs in Pakistan at 42.35. In 11 ODIs in Sri Lanka, he has managed 314 runs at 52.33. He has 281 runs at 31.22 in UAE. The 31-year-old has just 84 runs in Bangladesh at 28. Standing in his third ODI on Indian soil, he has raced to 248 runs at 124.

Here are his overall numbers

Rizwan, who scored 131* and 68 in his last two games, has now raced to 1,941 runs in 68 matches at a tremendous average of 40.43. The 31-year-old has smashed 13 fifties in ODI cricket. He also owns three centuries with 131* reading his highest score. 876 of his runs have come this year at a sensational average of 73.

Fifth-most ODI runs as Pakistan wicket-keeper

As a designated keeper, Rizwan has raced to 1,534 runs in 48 ODIs at an average of 43.82. Only Kamran Akmal (3,168), Moin Khan (3,100), Sarfaraz Ahmed (2,315), and Rashid Latif (1,709) have mustered more ODI runs as Pakistan keeper. Among keepers with 1,000 or more ODI runs for Pakistan, Rizwan's average is the highest.