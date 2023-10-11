Rohit Sharma slams seventh World Cup century, breaks Tendulkar's record

By Parth Dhall 08:29 pm Oct 11, 202308:29 pm

Rohit Sharma smashed his 31st ODI century

Hitman Rohit Sharma continues to break records in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The Indian skipper smashed a blistering century in India's second match against Afghanistan in Delhi. Chasing 273, Rohit made a fiery start and raced to his century off 63 balls. He smashed an 84-ball 131. With his seventh World Cup ton, Rohit has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of six centuries.

Most World Cup centuries

As mentioned, Rohit has slammed his seventh hundred in the ODI World Cup. He broke a tie with Tendulkar (6) and now has the most World Cup tons. Rohit smoked as many as five tons in 2019, the most by a batter in a World Cup edition. The Indian opener smashed a hundred in the 2015 event as well.

Fastest World Cup ton for India

Rohit raced to his century off 63 balls, now the fastest century for India in World Cup history. He broke the record of Indian legend Kapil Dev, who smashed a 72-ball century against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

Rohit slams his 31st ton, the third-most in ODIs

Rohit smacked his 31st ODI century, now the third-most in the format. He overtook Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who finished his illustrious career with 30 tons. Rohit is only behind Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (47) in terms of ODI centuries. Notably, Rohit remains the only batter with multiple double-centuries in the format. He also holds the highest individual ODI score (264).

Rohit becomes fastest Indian to 1,000 World Cup runs

During the innings, Rohit also became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs in the World Cup. He took just 19 innings for it, having equaled Australia's David Warner. The duo now tops this list. Warner accomplished the milestone in Australia's opening WC match against India. Tendulkar was the previous fastest Indian to 1,000 WC runs (20 innings).

Most sixes in international cricket

Rohit broke another record in his whirlwind knock against Afghanistan. He now has the most sixes in international cricket. Rohit went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has 553 maximums. With his third six, Rohit touched the 554-maximum mark. Notably, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (476) is the only other batter than Rohit and Gayle with 400 or more sixes across formats.

A blazing start from Rohit

India were off to a blazing start while chasing 273 against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue were 94/0 in 10 overs, with Rohit scoring 76 of these runs. His opening partner Ishan Kishan scored just 11 runs in this phase. As per statistician Bharath Seervi, Rohit now has the most runs by an Indian in the first 10 overs of an ODI innings.

A look at other notable numbers

As many as 29 of Rohit's ODI centuries have come while opening. He now has the second-most tons as an opener in the format. Rohit surpassed Sri Lankan veteran batter Sanath Jayasuriya, who smashed 28 centuries while opening. The former is only behind Tendulkar (45). Rohit now has the highest score for India while chasing in the World Cup.