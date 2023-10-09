ICC World Cup: Tom Latham hammers his 22nd ODI fifty

1/6

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Tom Latham hammers his 22nd ODI fifty

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:34 pm Oct 09, 202306:34 pm

This is Tom Latham's second ODI World Cup fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Tom Latham played a captain's knock against the Netherlands in Hyderabad in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The New Zealand skipper clocked his 22nd ODI fifty and second fifty-plus score against the Dutch. Latham's 46-ball 53 was studded with six boundaries and a maximum. NZ were 293/7 when Latham was dismissed in the 49th over. Here are the key stats.

2/6

A blazing knock from Latham

Latham came to the crease when NZ were 185/3 and had the platform to unleash. He and Daryl Mitchell added 53 runs at a brisk pace. NZ suffered a mini-collapse, but Latham continued his onslaught despite losing partners at the other end. He added 39 runs with Mitchell Santner, taking the team's total beyond the 290-run mark. Latham was stumped off Aryan Dutt's bowling.

3/6

Latham surpasses 3,800 runs in ODIs

Latham raced to 3,800 runs with this fine fifty. Overall, he has tallied 3,850 runs in 136 matches at an average of 35. Besides 22 fifties, the experienced batter has also hammered seven centuries in this format. Against the Netherlands, he has amassed 224 runs in four matches. In Asia, Latham has scored 1,169 runs in 35 ODIs at a decent average of 41.75.

4/6

Fourth fifty in ODIs this year

The veteran batter has been decent this year in ODIs as he smashed his fourth fifty in this format. Latham has compiled 468 runs across 19 matches at 27.52. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for the Kiwis in ODIs this year. Latham is behind Mitchell (700), Will Young (648), and Devon Conway (633) in terms of ODI runs this year.

5/6

Latham averages 44.43 in ODIs as captain

Latham has recorded 1,333 runs in 37 matches while leading. He owns an average of 44.43 in this format, slamming 10 fifties and three centuries as captain. Notably, he has scored 208 runs in 12 ODI World Cup matches (50s: 2).

6/6

Here's the summary of the NZ innings

NZ were off to a great start as Conway and Young batted brilliantly and added 67 runs. After Conway departed, Rachin Ravindra and Young took the innings forward with a 77-run partnership. Latham and Mitchell added 53 crucial runs to the total. Santner played a fine cameo to help them post 322/7. Aryan, Roelef van der Merwe, and Van Meekeren claimed two wickets each.