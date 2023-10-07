ICC World Cup, India vs Australia: Decoding the key battles

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:43 pm Oct 07, 2023

Adam Zampa has dismissed Kohli on 5 occasions (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India will begin their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against Australia on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue, who are considered the favorites to win the tournament will be up against the five-time champions. Both teams are studded with star players, who can make a difference on their day. Here we decode the key battles from this fixture.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

Rohit Sharma will be responsible for giving India a good start in this tournament. He has amassed 2,332 runs in 43 matches at 59.79 against Australia. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc has scalped 49 WC wickets. He has dismissed Rohit thrice in 11 ODI innings while conceding 146 runs at an average of 48.66. Rohit has had trouble with left-arm pacers moving the ball early on.

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli has struggled to get going against leg spinners and Adam Zampa can be that bowler to trouble him. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has dismissed him five times in 12 innings, while Kohli smashed 230 runs (SR: 110.04). Meanwhile, Zampa has scalped 34 ODI wickets against India whereas Kohli holds 2,228 runs versus the Aussies at 53.04.

David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will be vested with the responsibility of picking early wickets. Whereas David Warner will look to score quick runs in the powerplay. His duel with Bumrah will be fascinating for the viewers. Warner hasn't lost his wicket to him, slamming 113 runs in 13 innings. Bumrah has returned with eight wickets in ODIs this year. In 2023, Warner has hammered 390 runs.

Steve Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja

India will look to tackle Steve Smith with their spinners in the middle overs and his duel against Ravindra Jadeja can be exciting. Jadeja is India's most successful ODI spinner against Australia with 34 wickets in 42 matches. Whereas, Among active Australian players, Steve Smith owns the most runs against India. He has returned with 1,260 runs in 27 matches at 54.78 (100s: 5).

Mitchell Marsh vs Mohammed Siraj

Mitchell Marsh will have license to attack from the outset while India will look to get rid of him early on in the innings. Therefore, Mohammed Siraj will be key with the new ball. He hasn't dismissed Marsh in four innings, while the Aussie has smashed him for 45 runs in 32 deliveries. In 2023, Marsh scored at a strike rate of 121.57.