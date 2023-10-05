Meta and ICC team up for unprecedented World Cup coverage

06:03 pm Oct 05, 2023

Meta has selected a 'Super 50' group of creators

Meta, the social media powerhouse, has teamed up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to offer extensive coverage of the World Cup matches. This partnership is being celebrated as the most significant creator campaign for any ICC event, involving over 500 creators. The goal is to provide immersive as well as behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans around the world through Meta's various social media platforms.

Introducing the 'Super 50' creator group

The company has carefully selected a 'Super 50' group of creators who will be in charge of creating captivating content for cricket fans worldwide. These creators will have unparalleled access to matches, including pre-and post-match field access, interactions with commentators and ambassadors, and pre-match day ground access. Coming from various parts of India, each match will feature a creator in attendance, covering the event in their city and language.

Additional creators enhance the fan experience

Besides the Super 50, many other creators will attend the matches and share their experiences with their followers. These creators will not only showcase their presence at the games but also highlight their city's unique fan culture. Content will be shared across multiple channels such as Reels, WhatsApp Channels, Instagram, and Threads, according to Meta.

World Cup kicks off with high-profile match

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off today (October 5) with England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This marks a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Ten venues across the country will host games, with the final set for the 134,000-seat stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. The highly anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 14 is expected to attract a massive global audience.