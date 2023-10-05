OnePlus Pad Go price revealed ahead of tomorrow's launch

By Sanjana Shankar 05:36 pm Oct 05, 202305:36 pm

The device will go on sale from October 20

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Pad Go, a new tablet offering, in India on October 6. This device follows the release of the OnePlus Pad earlier this year. The OnePlus Pad Go will be a more budget-friendly option, priced considerably lower than the OnePlus Pad , which began at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.

Amazon reveals OnePlus Pad Go starting price and pre-order details

Ahead of the official launch, Amazon has revealed that the base variant of the OnePlus Pad Go will retail for Rs. 17,999 (price inclusive of bank discount). Moreover, customers who pre-order the device will get a folio cover worth Rs. 1,399 at no extra charge. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad Go will start in India on October 12, and the tablet will be up for grabs from October 20, starting from 12:00pm IST.

Key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go has a dual-tone back panel and a circular module for the rear camera along with the 'OnePlus' branding. The tablet is confirmed to sport an 11.35-inch display with 2.4K resolution, a 7:5 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland eye care protection. The device is expected to be fueled by MediaTek's octa-core Helio G99 chipset. It will offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Additional features and connectivity options

This upcoming tablet will feature a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos support and provide 4G LTE connectivity. Additionally, it will come with an 8,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The device will likely run Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 and will receive an upgrade to Android 14 post-launch. Renders so far have displayed the tablet in a green color option, but it remains to be seen if other color choices will be available at launch.