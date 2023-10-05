Rivaling SpaceX, Amazon to launch its first internet satellites tomorrow

By Rishabh Raj 04:20 pm Oct 05, 2023

Amazon will send its Kuiper satellites into space using an Atlas V rocket

Amazon is gearing up to launch its first two Kuiper satellites, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, on October 6 as part of its Protoflight mission. The ambitious Project Kuiper aims to rival SpaceX's Starlink service by deploying a whopping 3,200 satellites over the next six years. This constellation will provide internet connectivity to remote areas, with these initial satellites offering valuable real-world data and allowing Amazon to test the network's performance.

Testing and learning from KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2

Rajeev Badyal, Project Kuiper's Vice President of Technology, highlighted the significance of on-orbit testing for Amazon's satellite design. The Protoflight mission will examine the satellites' connection to Kuiper's ground-based network and customer terminals, while also serving as a trial run for future satellite launches. The data gathered from these tests will be crucial in enhancing the network's performance and guiding the development of subsequent satellites.

Launch details and mission objectives

Initially scheduled for launch atop a ULA Vulcan Centaur rocket, the first two Kuiper satellites will now be launched on an Atlas V due to delays in the Vulcan Centaur's development. The satellites will be deployed at an altitude of 500 kilometers, after which the Kuiper team will test onboard systems, establish first contact, and deploy solar arrays. Data will be exchanged between the satellites and ground stations to evaluate network performance.

Future plans for Amazon's Project Kuiper

Amazon has plans to deploy its first production satellites in early 2024 and kick off beta testing with commercial consumers later that year. The company may tweak its plans based on insights from the Protoflight mission. ULA will live stream the October 6 launch event, with coverage starting at 2:00pm ET (11:30pm IST).