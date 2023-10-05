OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition goes official at Rs. 46,000

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition goes official at Rs. 46,000

By Sanjana Shankar 04:11 pm Oct 05, 202304:11 pm

The handset features a textured vegan leather back (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition, a fresh color variant of the popular 11R smartphone. This gaming-centric model comes with a textured vegan leather back in a red shade and is exclusively available in an 18GB/512GB configuration. Priced at Rs. 45,999, it costs only Rs. 1,000 more than the 16GB/256GB model of the standard 11R. It will be available for purchase from October 8.

2/4

Aesthetic appeal and comfortable grip

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of 40-120Hz. The supple texture of the rear panel's vegan leather provides users with a comfortable grip and complements the device's premium aesthetics. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It offers a 50MP IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast-charging.

3/4

Performance enhancements in the Solar Red Edition

OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition boasts an impressive 18GB of RAM, allowing it to run up to 50 apps at once. This surpasses the 16GB RAM version's limit of running 44 apps simultaneously. The increased RAM enables the device to open apps 6% faster and eliminates lag during resource-intensive tasks. Moreover, the smartphone maintains an average frame rate of 59.46 frames per second in games like Genshin Impact. This provides uninterrupted gaming sessions lasting over an hour, per OnePlus.

4/4

Availability and offers for early customers

Starting October 8, the OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition will be available for purchase on the official OnePlus store and Amazon. However, early-access customers can snag the device on October 7 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. These customers can receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds. Buyers can also take advantage of a 12-month no-cost EMI option and instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000.