Google brings Gmail app to Wear OS smartwatches

By Sanjana Shankar 03:10 pm Oct 05, 2023

The app is now available for download from Google Play Store

Google is releasing the Gmail app for Wear OS, allowing smartwatch users to access their mail right from their wrist. First announced at Google I/O in May, users can scroll through entire emails, and switch between multiple accounts on their watch. Google has not allowed users to access Gmail outside of notifications on its smartwatches until now, per 9to5Google. The app is now available for download from the Google Play Store for Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4 devices.

Gmail app features and functionality

The Gmail app for Wear OS offers a straightforward and efficient way for users to handle their email accounts from their smartwatches. It supports multiple Gmail accounts at once and works with any account available on the watch. Users can open full emails and scroll through entire messages, even within the same thread. The app also allows users to manually refresh inboxes when needed. Notably, a watch face complication displays new emails, showing only those that have arrived recently.

No Gmail app for Apple Watch yet

While Google has released a Gmail app for Wear OS smartwatches, there's still no Gmail app available for Apple Watch users. Moreover, there's no sign that the Google Calendar app will be coming to smartwatches anytime soon. This leaves Apple Watch users relying on third-party apps or notifications to access their Gmail accounts and manage their calendars. The launch of the Gmail app for Wear OS comes alongside the release of Google's Pixel Watch 2.