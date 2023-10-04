Made By Google 2023: Pixel Watch 2, 8 series launched

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:25 pm Oct 04, 2023

Pixel 8 Series runs on a Tensor G3 chipset

Google has unveiled the Pixel Watch 2, an upgraded smartwatch that comes with a new processor, enhanced sensor array, additional safety features, heart rate zone training, and Wear OS 4. Priced at Rs. 39,900, the Pixel Watch 2 retains its predecessor's look but now features a body made of 100% recycled aluminum. Weighing in at 31g, this smartwatch offers a 24-hour battery life with an always-on display.

Revamped sensor array for better activity tracking

The Pixel Watch 2 showcases a revamped sensor array, complete with multiple LEDs and photodiodes for measurements from various angles and positions. Fitbit CEO James Park states that this results in a 40% increase in accuracy for vigorous activities. Additionally, Google has incorporated a skin temperature sensor and continuous electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor for proactive stress tracking, a feature first introduced with Fitbit's Sense 2.

Improved battery life and Wear OS 4

With a 306mAh battery, the Pixel Watch 2 is designed to last 24 hours with the always-on display enabled. Users can expect a 50% charge in just 30 minutes and a full day's worth in 75 minutes. Powered by the energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor, the device runs on Wear OS 4, which is anticipated to extend battery life. Initially, Wear OS 4 will be exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2.

Automatic workout recording and new training modes

The second-generation Pixel Watch with a 41mm case can automatically record workout starts and stops for seven activities, such as running and outdoor cycling. The workout screen has been redesigned for improved readability and more information display. Users can also access heart rate zone training with voice and haptic feedback, as well as a new Pace Training mode.

Safety Check feature and Fitbit Premium subscription

Google has introduced the Safety Check feature on the Pixel Watch 2, allowing users to set a timer for expected arrival times. If the timer expires without confirmation of safety, the device shares the user's real-time location with emergency contacts. This feature is available without an LTE version of the watch, thanks to Google's Safety Signal and a separate eSIM. The Pixel Watch 2 also includes a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Google Pixel 8: Now smaller and smarter

Google has also revealed the much-awaited Pixel 8, a slightly smaller and more advanced version of its predecessor, the Pixel 7. Priced at Rs. 75,999 for the 128GB model, you can pre-order this handset in Rose, Black, or Hazel starting today. Get ready for shipping to kick off on October 12. The Pixel 8 rocks a metal frame and a camera bar on the back.

Upgraded display and battery life

The Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch display, just a tad smaller than the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch screen. But don't worry, this new display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OLED screen can hit a peak brightness of 2,000-nits outdoors and supports always-on display feature. Plus, the Pixel 8's battery capacity has grown by about 5% to 4,485mAh, with Google promising "beyond 24-hour battery life." You can charge it up quickly with Google's 30W wired charger or go wireless.

Enhanced camera capabilities and app

The Pixel 8 keeps its two-lens camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with a wider aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus and macro capabilities. The main camera sensor is said to be 21% more sensitive to light than Pixel 7's and is the same one used in the Pixel 8 Pro. Google has also given the Pixel camera app a makeover, separating video and shooting modes, although extended manual controls are exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

New AI-driven features powered by Tensor G3 processor

Powered by the new Tensor G3 processor and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 8 is packed with advanced features. It offers better spam call filtering, background audio removal from video recordings, and improved call clarity. The Pixel 8 also supports seamless language switching during voice transcription and can translate websites and read them aloud. Launching with Android 14, the Pixel 8 (and 8 Pro) comes with a promise of seven years of OS and security updates from Google.

Pixel 8 Pro is new flagship with extended OS support

Google has also revealed its newest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro, which comes with a sleek design, improved cameras, and a brighter display. The standout feature is the guarantee of seven years of OS upgrades, a significant step up from the three years of OS upgrades and five years of security support provided for earlier models. This extended support rivals the iPhone's lifespan and could justify the Rs. 22,000 price increase, making the starting price Rs. 1.07 lakh.

Pixel 8 Pro sports LTPO display with variable refresh rates

The Pixel 8 Pro runs on Google's third-generation custom chipset, Tensor G3, which enables a variety of new AI features. The device has a matte finish on its back glass panel, available in Obsidian Black, Porcelain, and Bay (light blue). The handset also sports an LTPO display with variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits.

Upgraded cameras and new software features are included

Pixel 8 Pro features a 50MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 48MP telephoto module with faster autofocus and 5x zoom, and 48MP ultra-wide camera (with autofocus). The front-facing camera also gets an upgrade with autofocus capabilities. New software features include selecting the best face for group photos and Audio Magic Eraser, which isolates distracting sounds in videos. Google Assistant has been updated with AI enhancements to better understand speech, recognize pauses and fillers, and translate web pages to read them aloud.

The phone has a temperature sensor and face unlock technology

Google added a temperature sensor to the Pixel 8 Pro, allowing users to scan objects and surfaces for temperature readings. The company is also seeking FDA approval to use the sensor for body temperature sensing. Moreover, Google has enhanced the face unlock technology on both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models, making it usable for payments as well as unlocking the device.

New color options and features for Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google has introduced new color options for its Pixel Buds Pro noise-canceling earbuds, just in time for the release of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The earbuds will soon be available in cool blue and elegant porcelain shades, adding a fresh touch to the existing color range. It remains to be seen if any previous color options will be phased out due to these new additions.

Conversation detection and enhanced voice call quality

Exciting software updates are coming to Pixel Buds Pro, including conversation detection. This feature, similar to those in Sony, Apple earbuds, enables the earbuds to automatically switch to transparency mode and pause audio playback when you start talking. Once the conversation is over, your audio resumes and noise cancellation kicks back in. If you prefer, you can opt to turn it off. Plus, voice call quality will get a boost thanks to Bluetooth Super Wideband support and Google's Clear Calling.

Hearing health and listening stats

Google is also putting the spotlight on hearing health by rolling out new listening stats for Pixel Buds Pro users. These stats will give you insights into the volume levels you've been exposed to over time. If the volume is too loud for too long, you'll receive notifications to turn it down. Separately, a low-latency mode has been introduced. This mode will kick in automatically when you open a compatible game, cutting latency in half compared to previous levels.