By Rishabh Raj 06:58 pm Oct 04, 2023

It offers a battery life of up to 50 hours

Dyson, the British company famous for its cutting-edge vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and hair dryers, has introduced the Dyson Zone headphones in India. These unique over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones come with a detachable face visor that delivers purified air to the wearer's mouth and nose using micro compressors and filters built into the earcups. Plus, they offer active noise cancellation (ANC) and a battery life of up to 50 hours.

It gets three ANC modes

The Dyson Zone headphones boast eight ANC microphones that track ambient noise 384,000 times per second. They also feature two extra microphones for phone calls and transparency systems. The headphones provide three ANC modes: Isolation, Conversation, and Transparency. Isolation mode offers maximum ANC for an immersive audio experience, Conversation mode kicks in when the visor is lowered, and Transparency mode lets users stay aware of their surroundings by amplifying outside sounds.

Purified airflow for comfortable breathing

Not only do the Dyson Zone headphones deliver top-notch audio, but they also ensure a purified airflow to the wearer's nose and mouth. The earcups contain individual air purifiers with two motors that supply two streams of clean air. The motors have four air purification modes—low, medium, high, and auto—tailored for various exertion levels. Dyson asserts that its filtration system eliminates city fumes and gases, including nitrogen dioxide, viruses, and 99% of ultrafine pollutants.

MyDyson app for personalized control

Users can connect their Dyson Zone headphones to the MyDyson app on iOS and Android smartphones. The app shows air quality data for the area and alerts users when it's time to replace the filter. Users can also set their listening preferences and control the device through the paired app. The headphones reportedly provide up to 50 hours of playtime with ANC and up to four hours with air purification enabled and ANC turned on.

Pricing and availability in India

Priced at Rs. 59,900 in India, the Dyson Zone headphones are available for purchase on the company's website starting today. The Zone Absolute+ variant, which includes an extra filter and a multiple port charger, costs Rs. 64,900. With their groundbreaking air-purifying feature, advanced noise cancellation, and extended battery life, the Dyson Zone headphones are poised to make a splash in the Indian audio market.