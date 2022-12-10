Technology

Noise ColorFit Loop launched: Know if it is worth buying

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 10, 2022, 03:22 pm 2 min read

The Noise ColorFit Loop offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance

Homegrown brand Noise has introduced ColorFit Loop as its latest smartwatch in India. The wearable is available via the brand's online store and Flipkart. It packs all necessary health and fitness focused features along with a 1.85-inch screen, Bluetooth 5.3, IP68 resistance, and up to seven days of battery life. The watch falls under the sub-Rs. 2,500 price segment. However, should you buy it?

Here's a look at its specifications

Noise ColorFit Loop sports a compact rectangular 2.5D curved design with IP68-certified dust and water resistance. It gets a crown on the right side. The wearable sports a 1.85-inch (240x284 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 550 nits of peak brightness, and 200+ watch faces. It comes in six color options.

The watch has support for Bluetooth calling

The Noise ColorFit Loop features TruSync technology that offers stable connectivity, quick pairing, and low battery consumption. The wearable offers Bluetooth 5.3 pairing for calls. It allows users to access favorite contacts and dial from recent call logs.

It delivers 7 days of battery life

The Noise ColorFit Loop is equipped with several health monitoring features, including heart rate measurement, SpO2, stress and sleep tracker, and menstruation cycle tracker. It includes more than 130 sports modes and packs a 390mAh battery with up to seven days of usage per charge. The watch also features Find My Phone, Alarm, Timer, Smart DND, Stocks, Weather, Reminders, and remote camera/music controls.

The wearable is available in 6 colorways

In India, the Noise ColorFit Loop is priced at Rs. 2,499. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and the brand's e-store in Jet Black, Olive Green, Midnight Blue, Mist Gray, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink colors.

Should you buy the Noise ColorFit Loop?

Noise ColorFit Loop looks promising as it offers a potentially bright display, a long-lasting battery, Bluetooth calling, and a range of health/fitness-related features. If you are looking for a capable smartwatch with new-age specifications in the sub-Rs. 2,500 range, go for the ColorFit Loop. Besides that, you may also check the Realme Watch 3, Amazfit Pop, and boAt Xtend Talk in this segment.