Amazfit Falcon smartwatch on sale in India: Should you purchase?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 04, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

The Amazfit Falcon offers two weeks of battery life (Photo credit: Amazfit)

Huami-backed Amazfit recently launched the Falcon rugged smartwatch in India for Rs. 44,999, and it is now up for sale. The premium wearable boasts a titanium unibody, 20ATM water resistance, an AMOLED screen, 4GB storage, and 14 days of battery backup. The watch is available for purchase via the brand's official website and Amazon. However, should you buy it?

The Amazfit Falcon bears an aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody, a circular dial, a sapphire crystal glass screen, a liquid silicon strap, and configurable push buttons on the left and right. It sports a 1.28-inch HD (416x416 pixels) AMOLED panel, with 1,000 nits of maximum brightness and Always-on support. The smartwatch offers 20ATM water resistance and a corrosion-resistant body that has passed 15 military-grade tests.

The Amazfit Falcon offers Bluetooth connectivity for wireless headphones and fitness accessories like a heart rate belt. It features dual-band GPS tracking for precise directions while exercising outdoors. The smartwatch allows workout data syncing with Adidas Running, Apple Health, and Strava.

The Amazfit Falcon runs on Zepp OS and packs 4GB of internal storage. The smartwatch features a smart training algorithm, Zepp Coach, which offers AI-based workout recommendations. It includes health features including sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress level monitoring. The wearable offers 150 sports modes. It houses a 500mAh battery which lasts up to 14 days per charge.

The Amazfit Falcon appears to be a promising purchase. It comes with a smart training algorithm, AI-based workout recommendations, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-band GPS tracking, satellite positioning systems, and a long-lasting battery. Additionally, its highly water-resistant body and robust build-up, make it ideal for various endurance activities. If you want a premium smartwatch with rugged capabilities and noteworthy features, go for the Amazfit Falcon.