Gmail's Android app introduces 'Select All' button: How it works

Written by Akash Pandey September 23, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

Users can select up to a maximum of 50 emails

Google has added a "Select All" button to the Gmail app for Android, allowing users to quickly select emails in their inbox and perform a range of tasks. Previously available only on the web app, this feature is now accessible on select Android devices, making inbox management more efficient for those on the go. The feature is currently rolling out to only some Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, per 9to5Google.

New button streamlines inbox management on mobile

The "Select All" button enables users to easily select up to 50 emails in their inbox at once and perform several tasks simultaneously. These tasks include deleting, archiving, moving them to specific folders, snoozing, changing labels, adding stars, marking important, muting, and reporting spam. The button is particularly beneficial for users with a large number of emails in their inbox, allowing them to declutter and organize their messages with ease.

Rollout happening in phased manner

Currently, the "Select All" button is available on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 13 or Android 14 beta. It is being rolled out server-side, meaning it might not be accessible to everyone immediately. Google is yet to confirm when the feature will be fully available to all users and devices, which support Google services.

More features could be added in future

As Google continues to promote the use of larger screen devices such as foldables and tablets, the "Select All" button in the Gmail app for Android is a valuable addition for those who frequently use mobile devices for email management. It remains to be seen if Google will introduce more features to the "Select All" button in the future, but for now, it serves as a useful tool for managing your inbox on the go.

