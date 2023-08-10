Technology

Perseid meteor shower to peak on August 12

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 10, 2023 | 03:52 pm 2 min read

Perseids is considered to be one of the best meteor showers of the year (Photo credit: NASA)

The Perseid meteor shower, often considered the best meteor shower of the year, is set to peak this weekend, on the night of August 12. This year is predicted to be among the best for spotting the Perseids because the Moon won't hinder your viewing. Visible to almost everyone in the northern hemisphere, roughly one meteor can be seen per minute.

Stargazing tips for the best viewing experience of the Perseids

At night, find a dark but safe spot away from city smog and light pollution to get the best view of the meteor shower. Remember, it takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to fully adjust to the dark. The shooting stars will be visible to the naked eye so additional equipment isn't required. Meteors can be seen all across the sky.

Where does the Perseid meteor shower get its name from?

The Perseid meteor shower is a result of dust and debris from Comet 109/Swift-Tuttle that burns up as Earth passes through the comet's trail. The meteor shower is so-called because the tails of the meteors appear to point to the constellation Perseus. Skywatchers in the northern hemisphere can expect to see up to 60 to 70 shooting stars per hour under optimal viewing conditions.