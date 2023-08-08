Technology

Cannibal CME could strike Earth today, trigger solar storm

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 08, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

The cannibal CME could spark a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm. Representative image (Photo credit: NASA)

A 'cannibal' coronal mass ejection (CME) is heading toward Earth, and could cause a strong solar storm today, warns NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). On August 5, an X1.6-class solar flare erupting from the Sun released two powerful CMEs. These two CME clouds have combined, with the second one overtaking the first, creating an even more potent force, or a cannibal CME.

Solar storms can pose threat to ground-based power grids

Cannibal CMEs occur when fast-moving solar eruptions overtake earlier ones in the same region of space, forming a massive wavefront that can spark intense geomagnetic storms. A head-on strike from a solar storm could damage satellites, disrupt communication networks and GPS, and can serve as a threat to ground-based electronics and power grids as they significantly increase magnetic potential.

The CME could spark a strong G3-class solar storm

According to spaceweather.com, the cannibal CME headed our way could deliver a 'glancing blow' to the planet. Researchers are closely monitoring the situation. The geomagnetic storm, which could result from this incoming CME, could "reach category G2 (moderate) with a slight chance of escalating to G3 (strong)." Before this, we were warned a cannibal CME was expected to strike Earth on July 18.