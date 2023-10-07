Premier League 2023-24, 10-man Tottenham Hotspur beat Luton Town: Stats

Premier League 2023-24, 10-man Tottenham Hotspur beat Luton Town: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:46 pm Oct 07, 202307:46 pm

Micky van de Ven scored the only goal of the game (Photo credit: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur continued their purple patch with a 1-0 win over Luton Town on matchday eight of the 2023-24 Premier League. A second-half strike from defender Micky van de Ven was enough for Ange Postecoglou's men to continue their unbeaten streak. Spurs played the second with only 10 men after Yves Bissouma was sent off right at the stroke of half-time. Here's more.

Spurs have scripted these records

Spurs are now unbeaten in 10 league games against Luton since their 2-0 away defeat in November 1987. Ian Allinson netted a brace in that game. Tottenham are unbeaten in nine Premier League games (W7, D2). No other team is on a longer unbeaten run in the Premier League. They have won 13 out of 15 Premier League games against promoted teams.

Micky van de Ven attained this record for Tottenham

As per Opta, Van de Ven became the 167th player for Tottenham to score for them in the Premier League. They have the highest tally of different goal-scorers in the Premier League (excluding own goals). West Ham United and Newcastle United are in second position with 166 different goal-scorers in the competition's history. This is Van de Ven's first goal for Tottenham.

How did the match pan out?

Spurs missed three big chances in the game in the first seven minutes. They kept Luton's defenders and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski busy throughout the first half before Bissouma was shown the second yellow card for simulation. The second half saw Spurs take the lead via Van de Ven from a fine short corner. Later, Luton also had some chances but the visitors held on.

Record start to the 2023-24 season for Tottenham

Tottenham have now amassed 20 points in their opening eight Premier League games so far in the 2023-24 season. This is their best start to a Premier League season and their best start to a league campaign since 1960. Notably, the Lillywhites won the league back in 1960. They are now top of the Premier League standings.

James Maddison scripted this Premier League record

James Maddison has been sensational for Tottenham in the current campaign. He becomes the first player in the Premier League this season to register five assists. This was his 37th assist in the league to go with his 45 goals in 171 appearances. In eight league matches this season, he has registered five assists and two goals.

A look at the key stats

Tottenham registered 15 attempts in comparison to Luton Town's 12 attempts. Eventually, Spurs had four shots on target while Luton tested Guglielmo Vicario with two shots. The visitors clocked 67% possession while amassing 541 passes with a passing accuracy of 84%. Spurs won six corners.

Spurs move atop of the Premier League standings

With their sixth win of the current season, Tottenham have moved up to the top spot with 20 points in the Premier League standings. Manchester City are in second position with 18 points. The Citizens have a match in hand and may retake their top spot. Meanwhile, Luton Town dropped to 17th position with only four points from eight matches (1W, 1D).