Harry Kane completes 300 club career goals: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 16, 2023 | 03:23 am 3 min read

In four Bundesliga matches, Kane has four goals for Bayern (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Football superstar Harry Kane achieved a new milestone in his career. Kane, who scored the opener for Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen on matchday four of the Bundesliga, has completed 300 club career goals. Notably, 280 of Kane's goals were scored for former club Tottenham Hotspur. Kane joined Bayern in the summer and became their most expensive signing. We decode his stats.

Bayern held 2-2 by Leverkusen

Kane headed Bayern's opener early on before Alex Grimaldo leveled with a brilliant free-kick into the top corner. Midfielder Leon Goretzka scored late on in the 86th minute from Mathys Tel's cutback. However, Exequiel Palacios netted a penalty, awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR), in injury time. Both Leverkusen and Bayern have 10 points from four Bundesliga matches this season.

Kane equals this record of Klose for Bayern

In four Bundesliga matches, Kane has four goals for Bayern. As per BBC, Kane's close-range opener sees him become the first Bayern Munich player to score four goals in his first four Bundesliga games since Miroslav Klose in 2007.

300 goals for Kane at club level

Kane has scored the 300th goal of his senior club career in just 505 appearances. He slammed a record 280 goals for Tottenham (a club record). Kane, who spent a few seasons on loan in England, managed nine for Millwall, five for Leyton Orient, and two for Leicester City. For his new club Bayern, he has four goals in all competitions (5 matches).

Tottenham's record goal-scorer

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. He contributed with 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also managed 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was in 2017-18 when he scored 41 goals.

Kane's season-wise stats for Tottenham

In his debut season for Spurs in 2011-12, Kane played six games, scoring once. In his first full-time season with the club in 2013-14, Kane smashed four goals in 19 games. From 2014-15 onward, he didn't look back. His goals tally across competitions read: 31 (2014-15), 28 (2015-16), 35 (2016-17), 41 (2017-18), 24 (2018-19), 24 (2019-20), 33 (2020-21), 27 (2021-22), and 32 (2022-23).

Second-highest scorer in the Premier League

Kane (213) is only behind Alan Shearer in terms of Premier League goals (260). Kane is one of the three players with 200-plus goals in the Premier League (also Wayne Rooney 208). Kane's 213 goals for Tottenham is the most by a player for one club. Since 2014-15, Kane managed 20-plus goals in six of the nine seasons in the Premier League.

Breaking down Kane's numbers in 2022-23 Premier League

As per Sky Sports, Kane created 52 chances from open play in the Premier League 2022-23 season. He also created 14 big chances. Kane also completed 10 through balls, 12 flick-ons, and 31 lay-off passes. As per Opta, Kane created 57 chances and had a pass accuracy of 72.03%. He completed 43 take-ons. He also scored 30 goals and provided three assists.

Kane is a three-time Golden Boot winner

Kane is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. He has also won one Premier League Playmaker award. He managed 14 assists that season. Besides, Kane has won 7 Premier League Player of the Month awards.

