ICC World Cup: De Kock, Dussen smash these partnership records

1/6

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:53 pm Oct 07, 202305:53 pm

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen added 204 runs together (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa had a brilliant start to their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka as Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen stitched a historic partnership. SA lost their captain Temba Bavuma early and it allowed De Kock and Van der Dussen to add 204 runs together, to steady the the ship for the Proteas in their first match. Here's more.

2/6

Fourth-highest partnership for SA in the ODI World Cup

De Kock and Van der Dussen's 204 runs partnership is SA's fourth-highest partnership in the ODI World Cup. They are behind JP Duminy and David Miller's 256*-run partnership which came against Zimbabwe (2015), followed by Hashim Amla and Faf du Plesis's 247-run partnership against Ireland (2015) and Amla and AB de Villiers's 221-run stand (2011) versus Netherlands.

3/6

Second-highest partnership against SL in ODI World Cups

This is the second-highest partnership against SL in ODI World Cups. De Kock and Van der Dussen's 204-run stand was only behind India's Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid's famous 318-run partnership in Taunton back in 1999. Notably, both partnerships were for the second wicket. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's 189-run partnership against SL in 2019 is placed third on the list.

4/6

Highest partnership for SA against SL (any wicket)

As per ESPNcricinfo, this is SA's highest partnership against SL in the ODI format. (for any wicket). De Kock and Van der Dussen's 204-run partnership has surpassed Amla and De Kock's 187 runs against the Lanka Lions at the Centurion in 2017. De Villiers and Graeme Smith's 186-run stand in Johannesburg back in 2012 has dropped to the third spot.

5/6

18th ODI century for De Kock

De Kock has 6,276 runs at 45.15. QDK has 18 tons and 30 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, De Kock has raced to 100 ODI sixes. In 25 matches versus Sri Lanka, he owns 1,219 runs at 50.79. He owns four tons and seven fifties versus the Lankans. Meanwhile, in India, De Kock now has three tons. In Asia, he owns 1,134 runs at 43.61.

6/6

Fifth ODI century for Van der Dussen

Van der Dussen has amassed 1,982 runs across 50 ODI matches at an impressive average of 58.29. He has tallied 12 fifties and five tons in this format. The veteran raced to 300 runs against SL in nine ODIs at 50. This is his maiden ton against Lanka and his highest ODI score in Asia. Van der Dussen has slammed two tons in 2023.