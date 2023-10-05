Jos Buttler completes 10,500 international runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:41 pm Oct 05, 202303:41 pm

Buttler has truly been a menace in ODIs and T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

Jos Buttler has become the 10th player to complete 10,500 runs for England. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the feat with his fourth run in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Arguably the best batter to have served England in white-ball cricket, Buttler has truly been a menace in ODIs and T20Is. Here are his stats.

Buttler's remarkable journey in international cricket

Making his international debut in 2011, Buttler did not take long to cement his place in the white-ball set-up. He has also played a significant amount of Test cricket. Meanwhile, the dasher took 336 games to get the milestone. He averages 36-plus in England colors as the tally includes 14 tons and 63 fifties with 162* being his best score.

His numbers across formats

Over 4,820 of Buttler's runs have come in 170 ODIs at a 41-plus average. The tally includes 11 tons and 25 fifties. His tally of 2,766 runs in 109 T20Is at 35.01 is the most for an England batter. He has 20 fifties and a solitary ton in the format. In 57 Tests, he has scored 2,907 runs at 31.94 (50s: 18, 100s: 2).

Most runs by an England wicket-keeper

Buttler's tally of 9,140-plus international runs is the eighth-most for a designated wicket-keeper. Meanwhile, no other England keeper has even 8,600 runs in this regard. Notably, Buttler has been England's designated gloveman in 299 of his 336 international; appearances. Over 1,840 of Buttler's international runs have come while leading England. As a skipper, the 33-year-old has international 54 caps to his name.