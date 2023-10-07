World Cup: Quinton de Kock registers his 18th ODI ton

By Rajdeep Saha 05:09 pm Oct 07, 202305:09 pm

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock smashed a magnificent ton in match number four of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock smashed a magnificent ton in match number four of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday versus Sri Lanka in Delhi. SA were 10/1 before De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen added 204 runs for the second wicket. An aggressive stand was backed by some brilliant shots. De Kock perished for 100. We decode his stats.

A superb knock from the blade of De Kock

Both Rassie and De Kock accelerated from the 11th over onward and added 70 runs from overs 10-20. And thereafter, the duo added 88 runs from overs 20-30. In the 31st over, De Kock perished right after scoring 100. He consumed 84 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes. De Kock was in his element and backed himself with some excellent timing and placements.

Fourth ODI ton versus SL, 3rd century in India

De Kock has 6,276 runs at 45.15. He has 18 tons and 30 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, De Kock has raced to 100 ODI sixes. In 25 matches versus Sri Lanka, he owns 1,219 runs at 50.79. He owns four tons and seven fifties versus the Lankans. Meanwhile, in India, De Kock now has three tons. In Asia, he owns 1,134 runs at 43.61.

De Kock and Rassie's 204-run stand for the second wicket is South Africa's best against the Lankans in World Cup history. Overall, among all teams, it's the second-highest partnership for any wicket against Sri Lanka at the World Cup.

Unique record on offer

De Kock and Rassie became the first two players to smash hundreds at the World Cup versus Sri Lanka. De Kock achieved the milestone in the 31st over before Rassie joined him in the 35th over.