Rassie van der Dussen smashes his 5th ODI century: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:19 pm Oct 07, 202305:19 pm

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen smoked a magnificent century in match number four of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen smoked a magnificent century in match number four of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday versus Sri Lanka in Delhi. He came to the crease when SA were 10/1 in 1.4 overs. Alongside Quinton de Kock, Rassie shared a 204-run stand for the second wicket. SA are placed beautifully and chase big runs.

A solid stand alongside De Kock

After a slow start, he welcomed Dhananjaya de Silva with a six and two fours in his first over. Both Rassie and De Kock accelerated from the 11th over onward and added 70 runs from overs 10-20. And thereafter, the duo added 88 runs from overs 20-30. In the 31st over, De Kock perished right after scoring 100. Rassie fell for 108 (37.1 overs).

A superb outing for Rassie

Rassie got to his fifty in the 18th over with a boundary, consuming 51 balls. He kept the scorecard ticking with his superb timing and placements. In the 35th over of the Proteas innings, he got to his century from 103 balls.

5th ODI ton, maiden century versus Sri Lanka

Rassie smashed 13 fours and two sixes. He owns 1,982 runs at 58.29. He slammed his 5th ODI hundred. He also owns 12 half-centuries. As per ESPNcrincinfo, he has also gone past 150 ODI fours (153). Rassie brought up his maiden ODI ton versus SL and averages 50.00. He has also slammed his highest ODI score in Asia. In 2023, he owns two tons.

Unique World Cup record against SL

De Kock and Rassie have become the first two players to smash hundreds at the World Cup versus Sri Lanka. De Kock achieved the milestone in the 31st over before Rassie joined him.

Do you know?

De Kock and Rassie's 204-run stand for the second wicket is South Africa's best against the Lankans in World Cup history. Overall, among all teams, it's the second-highest partnership for any wicket against Sri Lanka at the World Cup.