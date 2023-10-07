ICC World Cup: Mehidy Hasan Miraz slams fourth ODI fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:50 pm Oct 07, 202304:50 pm

Mehidy also took three wickets in the game (Source: X/@ICC)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's all-round show has powered Bangladesh to comprehensive a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Match 3 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The all-rounder backed his three-wicket haul with a remarkable half-century as the Tigers comfortably chased down the 157-run target. He ended up scoring 57 off 73 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries. Here we look at his stats.

A fine knock from Mehidy

Chasing 157 in Dharamsala, the Tigers lost two early wickets. Mehidy, who arrived at number three, joined forces with Najmul Hossain Shanto (59*) as the duo added 97 runs for the third wicket, virtually sealing Bangladesh's win. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he found boundaries at regular intervals. Mehidy fell prey to Naveen-ul-Haq in the closing stages of the game.

Third ODI fifty for Mehidy

Playing his 83rd ODI, Mehidy has now raced to 1,103 runs at 23.97. His strike rate is 78.01. While this was his fourth ODI fifty, the all-rounder also owns two tons. Mohammad Rafique (1,190 runs and 119 wickets), Mashrafe Mortaza (1,773 and 269), and Shakib Al Hasan (7,398 and 311) are the only other Bangladesh all-rounders with 1,000-plus runs and 90-plus wickets in ODIs.

Three-fer with the ball

Mehidy also made the ball talk and dismissed three batters. He delivered three maidens. The off-spinner, who finished with 3/25 in nine overs, has now completed 94 wickets (ER: 4.70). The 25-year-old now also owns nine wickets in eight WC games. Against Afghanistan, he has raced to 10 wickets in 11 matches (ER: 4.21).

How did the game pan out?

Afghanistan were off to a steady start as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) negotiated the new ball well. They even seemed well placed at 112/2 at one stage. However, a shocking collapse meant Afghanistan lost their last eight wickets inside 44 runs. In reply, Mehidy and Shanto helped the Tigers cross the line in 34.4 overs.