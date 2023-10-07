World Cup 2023: Shakib, Mehidy rattle Afghanistan with three-fers

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:16 pm Oct 07, 2023

Mehidy was the pick of the bowlers (Source: X/@ICC)

A comprehensive show from Bangladesh bowlers meant Afghanistan were bundled for 156 in Match 3 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were sensational in the middle overs as none of the Afghan batters could stand tall against them. Both spinners claimed three wickets apiece. Here we look at their stats.

A sensational show from Bangladesh spinners

Shakib drew the first blood for Bangladesh, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran (22) and ending a 47-run opening stand. In Rahmat Shah (18) and Najibullah Zadran (0), the left-arm spinner claimed two more crucial wickets. Meanwhile, Mehidy dismissed Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (18) to open his account. He then ran through the lower order and sent back Rashid Khan (9) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1).

Here are Shakib's stats

Shakib eventually returned with 3/30 in eight overs. Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, the 36-year-old has now raced to 311 wickets in 241 games at an economy of 4.43 (5W: 4). In ODI WCs, he has 37 wickets in 30 games at an economy of 5.07. Against Afghanistan, Shakib has raced to 30 wickets in just 15 ODIs (ER: 4.16).

Shakib belongs to an elite list of all-rounders

With the bat, Shakib has also clobbered 7,384 ODI runs with the help of nine tons and 55 fifties. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only all-rounders with at least 300 wickets and 6,000-plus runs in ODIs. Shakib's batting (37.67) and bowling (29.13) average is the best among the three.

A look at Mehidy's numbers

Mehidy also made the ball talk and dismissed three batters. He delivered three maidens. The off-spinner, who finished with 3/25 in nine overs, has now completed 94 wickets in 83 games (ER: 4.70). The 25-year-old now also owns nine wickets in eight WC games. Against Afghanistan, he has raced to 10 wickets in 11 matches (ER: 4.21). Mehidy also boasts 1,046 ODI runs.