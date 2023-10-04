Decoding the best match-winning spells in ICC World Cup finals

By Rajdeep Saha

James Faulkner claimed 3/36 versus New Zealand in 2015 WC final (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Over the years, the ICC Cricket World Cup has witnessed several match-winning spells that took the fraternity by storm. Moreover, when a bowler delivers for his side in finals under pressure, the achievement becomes majestic. The 2023 edition of the World Cup starts on October 5 and one would expect several solid performances with the ball in crunch encounters. Here are further details.

Joel Garner helps WI win the 1979 World Cup

West Indies won the 1979 World Cup, defending the crown. Joel Garner was magnificent helping his side beat England. Garner clocked figures worth 5/38 which is still the best performance in a final. WI posted 286/9 in 60 overs and in response, England were cruising along at 183/2. Garner ripped apart England thereafter who folded for 194. He was on a hat-trick twice.

Akram's brilliance helped Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup

Wasim Akram was the top wicket-taker in the 1992 World Cup and he helped Pakistan win the crown with 3/49 in the final. England were chasing 250 in 50 overs. Akram removed Ian Botham early on with a cracking delivery. England fought back to build their innings (141/4) before Akram came and dismissed Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis. England folded for 227 thereafter.

Aravinda de Silva's spin rattles Australia in the 1996 final

Australia were bamboozled by Aravinda de Silva's spin (3/49) in the final of the 1996 World Cup. Australia were cruising along (137/1) with Mark Taylor dominating the scenes. De Silva dismissed the well-set batter before getting Ricky Ponting. Australia lost their way as De Silva also got Ian Healy. Australia managed 241/7 before Sri Lanka (245/3) won. De Silva scored 107* with the bat.

James Faulkner's brilliance helps Australia thump NZ in 2015

New Zealand were in deep trouble in the 2015 World Cup final, being reduced to 3/39. Ross Taylor and Grant Elliott steadied the ship, adding 111 runs for the 4th wicket. It was James Faulkner, who broke the mighty stand, dismissing Taylor with a fuller delivery and then getting Corey Anderson with a quick yorker. He dismissed Elliott thereafter as NZ folded for 183.