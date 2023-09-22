David Warner slams his 29th ODI fifty: Key stats

Australian opener David Warner continues with his fine form in ODI cricket. He smashed a 53-ball 52 against India in the 1st ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Warner, who was dropped in the ninth over, slammed his 29th half-century in the format. In the process, he completed 100 ODI sixes. Here are the key stats.

Australia lost opener Mitchell Marsh in the first over after India elected to field. However, Warner and Steven Smith then added 94 runs for the second wicket. The former brought up his half-century in the 16th over off just 49 balls. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Warner in the 19th over. He slammed 52 off 53 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes).

As mentioned, Warner became the seventh Aussie to complete a century of sixes in ODIs. He has joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (162), Adam Gilchrist (149), Shane Watson (131), Aaron Finch (129), Glenn Maxwell (128), and Andrew Symonds (103) on the elite list. Only Adam Gilchrist (144) and Aaron Finch (127) have smoked more ODI sixes while opening the batting for Australia.

