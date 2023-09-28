World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's squad

Ashwin featured in the ODI series against Australia

In a major development, India have roped in senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel in their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup squad. All-rounder Axar failed to recover from his left quadriceps strain that he sustained during India's Asia Cup encounter against Bangladesh. Notably, Ashwin are Virat Kohli are the only players from India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Why does this story matter?

Ashwin was not a part of India's original World Cup squad announced earlier this month. The speculations regarding his World Cup participation started doing the rounds after Axar was forced to miss the Asia Cup final. Off-spinner Washington Sundar played the final as Axar's replacement. Ashwin then made the cut for the Australia ODI series at home and played the first two games.

A look at India's updated squad

It is important to note that the deadline for all the teams to submit their final World Cup squad was September 28. Hence, India made a last-minute change. India's updated squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Both Ashwin and Sundar were included for Australia series

Interestingly, both Ashwin and Sundar were named for the three-match ODI series against Australia, which India won 2-1. The series opener marked Ashwin's first ODI in 18 months. He took a solitary wicket for 47 runs in that match. In the next game, Ashwin claimed 3/41, thereby staking a claim. However, Sundar replaced Ashwin in the third ODI, a dead rubber.

What makes Ashwin different from others?

Over the years, Ashwin has added several variations to his armory across formats. While Ashwin's prowess with the red ball requires no introduction, he never shies away from experimentation in limited-overs cricket. Right from bowling his famous carrom ball to inflicting run-outs at the non-striker's end, the cricketing mind of Ashwin has been captivating one and all.

A look at India's spin attack

Axar's injury could be a blessing in disguise for Team India. Axar and Ravindra Jadeja have identical skills. Before the Australia series, the Indian spin attack comprised only left-armers - Kuldeep Yadav (left-arm wrist-spinner), Jadeja (slow left-arm), and Axar (slow left-arm). After having an off-spinner in the form of Ashwin, India now seem to have all bases covered.

Ashwin has 17 wickets in ODI World Cup

Ashwin, India's premier red-ball spinner, has represented the side in two 50-over World Cup editions. He rose to prominence in 2011 when India lifted the trophy, and became India's frontline spinner in 2015. As of now, the off-spinner has taken 17 wickets from 10 World Cup games at an average of 24.88. The tally includes a four-wicket haul.

Ashwin and Kohli pair up for another World Cup

As mentioned, Ashwin and Kohli are the only two players in the current Indian squad who were part of the WC-winning campaign in 2011. Kohli slammed a historic century in India's tournament opener against Bangladesh, while Ashwin took four wickets in two games.

Ashwin didn't play ODIs for nearly four years

It is worth noting that Ashwin returned to India's scheme of things in ODIs last year. Before January 2022, the Indian all-rounder last played an ODI in June 2017. Ashwin was not a part of India's squad in the 2019 World Cup.