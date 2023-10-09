ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Statistical preview

1/8

Sports 3 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:43 pm Oct 09, 202303:43 pm

Babar Azam averages 58.33 against Sri Lanka in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Asian rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka will fight it out against each other in match 8 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 10. Pakistan have started off with a win and will be more confident heading into this game, while SL captain Dasun Shanaka will look to make the most of his resources. Here's the statistical preview of the all-Asian clash.

2/8

Pakistan have dominated Sri Lanka in the head-to-head record

Pakistan have an unassailable lead over the Lankan Lions in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket. Both teams have played 156 matches against each other, from which Pakistan mustered 92 victories in comparison to SL's 59 wins. One match ended in a tie while four of them ended without a result. Notably, SL have lost all their seven previous WC games against Pakistan.

3/8

Babar Azam averages 58.33 against Sri Lanka in ODIs

Babar Azam enjoys playing against the Lankan Lions as he has slammed 525 runs in 11 ODIs at an impressive average of 58.33. He has hammered three centuries and a solitary fifty. The Pakistan skipper needs 21 more runs to complete 500 runs in the ODI World Cup. Currently, he has tallied 479 runs in nine ODI World Cup matches at 59.87.

4/8

Babar can be the fastest to 20 ODI centuries

With 19 ODI centuries from 106 innings, Babar is well-placed to become the fastest to reach 20 ODI centuries. Currently, SA's Hashim Amla holds the record as he reached the milestone in 108 innings. So Babar has a golden opportunity to break this record.

5/8

Imam-ul-Haq closing in on 3,000 ODI runs

Imam-ul-Haq needs nine more runs to complete 3,000 runs in ODIs. He will be the 22nd Pakistani batter to reach the milestone. The opener has compiled 2,991 runs in 67 matches at 49.85. He has smashed nine centuries and 19 fifties. Against SL, he has scored 178 runs in four matches, which includes a solitary century. In 2023, he has amassed 463 ODI runs.

6/8

Mendis and Nissanka will be key for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka is the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year. He has returned with 819 runs across 21 matches at 43.10. He has hammered two centuries and five fifties in 2023. Kusal Mendis will also be key for SL, having amassed 675 runs this year at 35.52. His tally includes six fifties in 2023. He crunched eight sixes in the last match against SA.

7/8

A look at SL's key bowlers

Dhananjaya de Silva with 44 wickets is closing in on 50 ODI wickets. While Kasun Rajitha has returned with 36 scalps in 29 ODIs. Maheesh Theekshana has been SL's highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 31 dismissals at an average of 17.45. Overall, he has scalped 44 wickets in 27 ODIs at an average of 23.45. Whereas, Dunith Wellalage has returned with 20 wickets.

8/8

Here are Pakistan's key bowlers

Hasan Ali needs seven more wickets to complete his 100 ODI scalps. Haris Rauf has claimed the most ODI wickets for Pakistan in 2023 (27). Overall, he has scalped 56 dismissals at 23.78. Shaheen Afridi is in good touch with 25 wickets this year in ODIs. The pacer has accumulated 87 scalps in 45 ODIs at 23.51 (4w: 6, 5w: 2).