Here's why Virat Kohli is indeed the master of run-chases

By Parth Dhall 03:37 pm Oct 09, 202303:37 pm

Virat Kohli has over 5,500 runs in successful run-chases in ODIs

Time and again, Virat Kohli has rescued Team India from a spot of bother, especially in run-chases (white-ball cricket). Kohli once again proved his mettle after guiding India to an incredible win against Australia on a tough Chennai track in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. By smashing a vital 85, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the leading run-scorer in successful run-chases (ODIs).

Why does this story matter?

Master Blaster Tendulkar was indeed a revolutionary in Indian cricket. In the late 1990s, he single-handedly carried the batting line-up and won India several memorable matches. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar smashed 5,490 runs in successful run-chases (ODIs) for India. Kohli, deemed the modern-day master, has overtaken Tendulkar in this regard. The former averages nearly 90 in these ODIs.

Over 5,500 runs in just 92 ODI innings

Kohli is now the only batter with over 5,500 runs (5,517) in successful run-chases in ODIs. He achieved this mark in just 92 innings. Kohli's average of 88.98 in successful run-chases (ODIs) is the highest among batters with over 3,000 runs. Besides, Tendulkar, guiding India to wins while chasing, racked up 5,490 runs from 124 innings at an astonishing average of 55.45.

Most centuries in successful run-chases

It is worth noting that Kohli already holds the record for the most ODI centuries in successful run-chases (22). In fact, he is the only batter with over 20 tons in this regard. Tendulkar follows Kohli, with 14 centuries.

A master across all conditions

Kohli has scored 2,436 runs at an incredible 81.20 in India's wins while batting second at home (10 hundreds). These are the most runs by a batter in successful run-chases in home conditions. Tendulkar is just behind Kohli, with 2,308 runs at 53.67. Kohli leads this tally in away matches as well, having slammed 1,951 runs at 88.68 (10 tons).

Miles ahead of his rivals!

Barring his initial few years, Tendulkar played as an opener for India. Besides, Kohli has scored over 11,000 runs batting at number three. He is miles ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (4,099) in terms of runs in successful ODI run-chases among non-openers. Jacques Kallis is the only other non-opener with over 2,000 runs in this regard. Ponting has eight tons compared to Kohli's 22.

Most 50+ scores among non-openers in ODIs

During India's WC opener against Australia, Kohli smashed his 113th 50+ score as a non-opener in ODIs. He now tops this tally, having overtaken Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (112). Ponting and Kallis are the only non-openers with over 100 such ODI scores.

Another record under his belt

With his 20th run in Chennai, Kohli went past Tendulkar's tally of 2,719 runs in ICC white-ball tournaments (ODI WC, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Kohli now has 2,785 runs in 67 games in this regard at 64.76 (100s: 2, 50s: 26). Mahela Jayawardene (2,858), Sangakkara (2,876), and Chris Gayle (2,942) are now the ones ahead of Kohli on this list.

Kohli, the leader

Kohli's captaincy tenure in ODIs ended last year. Even as a leader, his blade did the talking. Kohli remains the only batter to average over 100 as captain in successful run-chases in ODIs (players with 30 or more matches). He owns an astronomical average of 115.90 in this case (11 centuries). Mahendra Singh Dhoni follows him with an average of 91.64.

Only Indian with over 9,000 ODI runs in middle overs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the only Indian batter with over 9,000 runs in middle overs (11-40) in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter has racked up 9,768 ODI runs at a phenomenal average of 70.27 in this phase (SR: 93.85). Overall, he is only behind former Sri Lanka captain Sangakkara, who scored 9,944 ODI runs in the middle overs.

Another Kohli classic under pressure

Chasing 200, Kohli came to the middle after India lost opener Ishan Kishan in the first over. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also departed for ducks, which put the onus on Kohli and KL Rahul. Kohli played meticulously with Rahul, having scored just six fours in his knock. He smashed a ball 116-ball 85. India eventually won the duel by six wickets.