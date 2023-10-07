ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh demolish sorry Afghanistan: Key stats

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with his all-round performance (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh have started their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Afghanistan. The Bangla bowlers dominated the proceedings as the Afghan side got bundled out for just 156. Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with his all-round performance. In reply, the Tigers did lose two early wickets. However, they eventually manage to cross the line. Here are the stats.

How did the game pan out?

Afghanistan were off to a steady start as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) negotiated the new ball well. They even seemed well placed at 112/2 at one stage. However, a shocking collapse meant Afghanistan lost their last eight wickets inside 44 runs. Fifties from Mehidy and Najmul Hossain Shanto helped the Tigers cross the line in 34.4 overs.

Massive milestone for Gurbaz

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz batted well up front and ended up scoring a 62-ball 47 (4 fours, 1 six). During the course, he also became the fastest Afghanistan batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in ODI cricket, getting the mark in 27 innings. Overall, Gurbaz has now raced to 1,005 runs. The tally includes a couple of fifties and as many as five tons.

Shakib races to 311 ODI wickets

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned with 3/30 in eight overs. Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, the 36-year-old has now raced to 311 wickets in 241 games at an economy of 4.43 (5W: 4). In ODI WCs, he has 37 wickets in 30 games at an economy of 5.07. Against Afghanistan, Shakib has raced to 30 wickets in just 15 ODIs (ER: 4.16).

Three-fer for Mehidy

Mehidy also made the ball talk and dismissed three batters. He delivered three maidens. The off-spinner, who finished with 3/25 in nine overs, has now completed 94 wickets in 83 games (ER: 4.70). The 25-year-old now also owns nine wickets in eight WC games. Against Afghanistan, he has raced to 10 wickets in 11 matches (ER: 4.21).

Remarkable fifty from the all-rounder

As mentioned, Mehidy backed his three-wicket haul with a remarkable half-century. He ended up scoring 57 off 72 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries. While this was his fourth ODI fifty, the all-rounder also owns two tons. Playing his 83rd ODI, Mehidy has now raced to 1,103 runs at 23.97. His strike rate is 78.01. This was his maiden WC fifty.

Sixth fifty for Shanto

Shanto was instrumental to Bangladesh's triumph as he returned unbeaten on 59 off 83 balls. He has now raced to 967 runs in 31 ODIs at an average of 33.34. His strike rate is 78.55. While this was his sixth ODI fifty, the youngster also owns two tons in the format. In 2023, he has raced to 757 ODI runs at 54.07.