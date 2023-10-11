Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi slams his highest World Cup score: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:17 pm Oct 11, 2023

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a valiant 80-run knock versus India

﻿Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a valiant 80-run knock versus India in match number 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. Shahidi came to the crease at 63/2. He added a solid 121-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, helping his side from 63/3 to 184/4. Afghanistan went on to score 272/8 in 50 overs.

An excellent knock under pressure

Afghanistan were in trouble at 63/3 before Shahidi and Omarzai steadied the ship with a century-plus stand. Shahidi played an excellent knock under pressure and bailed his side out of trouble. Alongside Omarzai, the two scored crucial runs and kept India at bay. Shahidi's knock was laced with eight fours and a six. He faced 88 balls before being trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav.

First Afghan with three fifty-plus World Cup scores

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shahidi now owns the most fifty-plus scores for Afghanistan in ICC World Cup history (3). He also slammed Afghanistan's third-best individual score in the World Cup. Samiullah Shinwari (96) vs Scotland, Dunedin, 2015 and Ikram Alikhil (86) vs West Indies, Leeds, 2019 are ahead of Shahidi. Shahidi owns 295 World Cup runs at 29.50 and is Afghanistan's 3rd-highest scorer.

17th ODI fifty for Shahidi

Playing his 66th ODI, Shahidi has raced to 1,873 runs at 32.85. He is now the seventh-highest scorer for Afghanistan in ODI cricket. Shahidi slammed his 17th ODI fifty and a first versus India.

The 2nd-highest WC stand for Afghanistan

Shahidi and Omarzai's 121-run stand for the fourth wicket is now Afghanistan's second-highest in the ICC World Cup. This is also their highest fourth-wicket stand. Meanwhile, the two posted Afghanistan's maiden fifty-plus stand versus India at the World Cup.