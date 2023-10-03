Asian Games: Bishnoi, Avesh take three-fers as India beat Nepal

By Parth Dhall 02:26 pm Oct 03, 2023

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets for 24 runs

India beat Nepal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, to reach the semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games men's T20I event. The Men in Blue successfully defended 202/4, with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking and pacer Avesh Khan taking three wickets. The duo was economical as well. As a result, India managed to restrict Nepal to 179/9. Here are the key stats.

Bishnoi takes three for 24 runs

Wrist-spinner Bishnoi was the pick of India's bowlers. He took three wickets for just 24 runs in four overs. The Indian wrist-spinner dismissed Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, and a dangerous-looing Dipendra Singh Airee. Bishnoi now has 23 wickets from 13 matches at an incredible average of 16.91 in T20I cricket. He became the first Indian to take a three-fer at the Asian Games (cricket).

Avesh bags three-fer as well

Avesh gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Aasif Sheikh. In his final spell, Avesh returned to dismiss Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane. The Indian seamer finished with figures worth 3/32 in four overs. He became the first Indian pacer to take a three-fer at the Asian Games (cricket). Avesh now has 16 wickets in the format at 28.37.

How did the match pan out?

India were off to a flier after electing to bat. Jaiswal and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad added 103 runs. Although Ruturaj Gaikwad departed (25), Jaiswal went on to score a ton. Shivam Dube (25*) and Rinku Singh (37*) provided the finishing touch. Burtel (28), Malla (29), Dipendra (32), and Sundeep Jora (29) fired for Nepal with the bat, but they fell short.