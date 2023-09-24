Tech innovations at Asian Games: Android pianists to driverless buses

Technology

Tech innovations at Asian Games: Android pianists to driverless buses

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

A blushing robot, ready to assist visitors at a bank in the main media center of the Asian Games in Hangzhou

The Asian Games have opened in China's Hangzhou, a city known for its thriving tech industry. The games began on Saturday, after a one-year delay due to COVID-19. The event showcases a range of robots and gadgets designed to serve, amuse, and police visitors. From autonomous mosquito trappers to android pianists and driverless buses, machines are taking center stage at the games, with even the mascots being humanoid robots.

Diverse robots enhance the Asian Games experience

Numerous robots and gadgets are being utilized at the Asian Games. An automated mosquito trapper roams the Games Village. It zaps the pests after luring them in by simulating human breathing. The robot 'dogs' with running, jumping, and flipping abilities patrol power-supply facilities. Driverless mini-buses shuttle visitors to the venue. Athletes can test their reflexes against a table tennis playing "Pongbot." A plastic-and-metal receptionist greets customers at a makeshift bank. Even the construction venues involved robots with unique skills.

Hangzhou is a fertile ground for robotics start-ups

Hangzhou, home to 12 million people and unofficially China's tech industry hub, has built a reputation as a breeding ground for tech start-ups, including a booming robotics sector. The Asian Games provide an opportunity for these companies to showcase their advanced models and innovations. Leading Hangzhou-based companies like DEEP Robotics are eager to compete with industry-leading rivals in countries like the United States and Japan. The company's advanced models are being showcased at the Asian Games.

Share this timeline