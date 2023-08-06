Igor Stimac urges ISL clubs to release players: Here's why

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 06, 2023 | 09:26 pm 4 min read

Stimac requests for longer training camps before major events (Photo credit: Twitter/@ISL)

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has requested Indian Super League clubs to release players for preparation for upcoming major events. The Croatian has also demanded longer national camps throughout November and December before the World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup. The upcoming events also include the Asian Games and the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Here's what he said.

Why does this story matter?

The ISL season will start most probably later in September but teams start their pre-season early. Some of the clubs will also be in action in the AFC Cup or the AFC Champions League and leaving players during that time can be a concern. As per reports, East Bengal and Mumbai City have written to AIFF with the intention of not releasing players.

Stimac demands longer national camps

"I want to thank all the clubs for the part that they have played in developing Indian football and ask you all to keep supporting our request for longer camps throughout November and December prior to the WC Qualifiers and Asian Cup. You know best that short preparation time is killing any hopes for us doing well in these major tournaments," Igor Stimac tweeted.

Stimac wants to put his best foot forward

The Croatian has stated clearly that Indian players need longer national camps to stand any chance in the upcoming events against tough opponents. A longer camp allows the players to gel and develop that understanding which gets reflected on the pitch. "We as a nation want to be able to put our best players on the pitch against the footballing giants," Stimac added.

AIFF sets up a meeting between Stimac and ISL clubs

As per reports, AIFF has taken the initiative to organize a virtual meeting between Stimac and the ISL clubs. Since it can be a challenge to release players during an ongoing season. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, but teams like Mumbai City, FC Goa and Odisha FC may not make it due to their Durand Cup and other pre-season commitments.

The camp for the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

As per AIFF's schedule, the national camp for the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers will start on August 12. However, it will be difficult for the clubs to release players, who will be with the team until the end of the qualifiers in late September.

Difficult for clubs to release players

The Asian Games is being played outside the FIFA window, so clubs are not obliged to release players. Also, if the ISL starts late in September then Bengaluru FC will be most affected as they have five main team players in the national team. Also, Mohun Bagan SG, and Odisha FC have AFC Cup commitments at a time when players will attend the camp.

Clubs don't want to risk their players during preseason

With the ongoing Durand Cup, clubs use these tournaments to integrate their main team players for the upcoming season. Some teams have tried out their foreigners who arrived late due to visa issues. None of the clubs want to take risks with key players' fitness.

We have to be flexible and make sacrifices: Shaji Prabhakaran

AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran believes in a flexible approach. "The government has gone out of its way to support football and we can't let this opportunity slip. When the national team does well, the overall sentiment around football has multiple impacts. The clubs are also equal partners in this journey. We have to be flexible and make some sacrifices," Prabhakaran told TOI.

The AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers!

India will play the AFC Asian Cup Under-23 Qualifiers in Dalian, China from September 6. They are drawn in Group G alongside China, UAE and Myanmar. Head coach Clifford Miranda will lead the India Under-23 national team. India have never qualified for the main event.

