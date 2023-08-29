China county offers reward to couples if bride under 25

World

China county offers reward to couples if bride under 25

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 29, 2023 | 06:39 pm 3 min read

Changshan county in China's Zhejiang province is offering a cash reward of 1,000 yuan to newlywed couples

In an effort to combat its declining birth rate and aging population, Changshan County in China's Zhejiang province—one of the country's wealthiest provinces—announced a cash reward for newlywed couples last week. It said a cash reward of 1,000 yuan ($138) would be given to couples if the bride is aged 25 or under, SCMP reported. The initiative is part of a series of measures aimed at incentivizing young people to marry and have children amid an intensifying demographic crisis.

Why does this story matter?

This marks a significant shift from China's previous family planning campaign, which promoted late marriage and fewer births. The country enforced a one-child policy in 1980 to control its ballooning population and ended it in 2016, following which it introduced a three-child policy in 2021. China's marriage rate also dropped to its lowest level since the 1970s last year amid the country's first population decline in over 60 years. This April, India surpassed China as the world's most populous country.

China's first reward to promote 'age-appropriate marriage'

Changshan County posted a notice in this regard on its official WeChat account last week to promote "age-appropriate marriage and childbearing," Reuters reported. This is the first time such a reward has been offered in China. The legal marriage age in China is 22 for men and 20 for women. In a similar move, in April, a district in Zhejiang's Shaoxing city rolled out a list of pronatalist policies, including offering a gift package worth 1,000 yuan to newlyweds.

China's fertility rate at 1.7, India's at 2.2

Apart from the cash reward for young brides, other policies and subsidies are being introduced to promote marriage and childbearing in China. These measures aim to alleviate the financial burden of raising children and encourage young people to start families. The World Population Review's latest data ranked China 132 among 189 countries with a fertility rate of 1.7. India is ranked 93 with a fertility rate of 2.2, while South Korea is ranked lowest with a fertility rate of 1.

Economic impact of declining birth rates

Declining marriage rates and low fertility rates have significant implications for China's economy and society. The country's aging population puts pressure on its healthcare and pension systems, while a shrinking workforce threatens economic growth. High childcare costs and gender discrimination have deterred many women from having children or any at all. Concerns about the health of China's economy, as well as low consumer confidence, are cited as reasons by young Chinese for not wanting to marry and have children.

Share this timeline