Pakistan: Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's conviction, sentence

World

Pakistan: Islamabad High Court suspends Imran Khan's conviction, sentence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 29, 2023 | 03:45 pm 2 min read

Islamabad High Court has ordered Imran Khan's release on bail

In a major relief to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reportedly suspended his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case. The court also granted him bail and ordered his immediate release. Notably, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Khan from running in elections for five years following a trial court verdict in the case.

IHC approves Khan's request for release on bail

A division bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Aamir Farooq announced the verdict in Khan's favor. "Decision of District Court (has been) suspended by IHC," Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in an official release. A copy of the judgment will be available soon. "All we are saying now is that [Khan's] request has been approved," the IHC said.

Arguments by rival party concluded on Monday

Meanwhile, the PTI's chief legal aide, Naeem Haider Panjutha, posted on X, "The CJ has accepted our request, suspended the sentence, and said a detailed decision would be provided later." On Monday, the bench reserved the verdict following arguments by the counsel from the rival party on the suspension of the three-year sentence awarded to Khan by a district judge on August 5.

Know about PTI chairman's conviction

On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced 70-year-old Khan to three years in prison. Khan was charged with "unlawfully selling expensive state gifts" acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure. He has also been barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

What we know about Toshakhana case

Khan was charged in the Toshakhana case with concealing income from selling state gifts received from foreign dignitaries and submitting a false statement. He was also accused of buying gifts from the Toshakhana and selling them at discounted rates. The ECP disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years last year, months after he was ousted from power following a no-confidence vote.

Share this timeline