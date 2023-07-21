Know why China is drilling another 10,000-meter hole

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 21, 2023 | 05:29 pm 2 min read

China is reportedly drilling another 10,000-meter hole

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) reportedly began drilling the Shendi Chuanke 1 Well in the Sichuan province on Thursday, with a designed depth of 10,520 meters. According to the news outlet Xinhua News Agency, the project follows a similar-sized well that the CNPC started drilling in May in Xinjiang. At the time, it was considered the deepest well ever dug in China.

Sichuan home to some of China's largest shale gas reserves

The project is being carried out in China's southeastern province of Sichuan, which is reportedly known for spectacular mountain views, pandas, and being home to some of China's largest shale gas reserves. However, the country's state-owned oil giants have managed to secure limited success in these parts due to the complex underground geology and difficult terrain.

China's drill operation in Xinjiang

Earlier this year, China began digging in the oil-rich Xinjiang region to learn more about the Earth's internal structure and test its drilling technologies. The slim shaft into the ground in Xinjiang will penetrate through more than 10 continental strata and then reach the cretaceous system, which consists of rocks reportedly dating back to 145 million years.

China pushing its energy companies to enhance fuel security: Report

The Chinese government has been allegedly pressuring energy companies in the past few years to enhance the country's fuel security, according to the news outlet News 18. It has also been urging these companies to boost their domestic production as the recent heat waves have led to major power outages across the nation.

Effects of Ukraine-Russia war on China

In addition, the ongoing energy crisis as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the geopolitical tensions, has pushed the Chinese government to explore new strategies to procure oil. Furthermore, the ongoing global price volatility has also concerned Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration. Notably, China has been the world's fourth-largest producer of natural gas since 2021.

