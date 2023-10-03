Asian Games: India's centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks these records

Asian Games: India's centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks these records

By Parth Dhall 10:27 am Oct 03, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 48-ball century

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred in India's win against Nepal in the 2023 Asian Games men's T20I event at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. Jaiswal slammed a historic century as India compiled 202/4 in 20 overs. He recorded the only 50+ score of the match. Later, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan took three wickets, restricting Nepal to 179/9. As a result, India reached the semi-final.

First Indian to smash a century at Asian Games

Jaiswal became the first Indian to smash a century at the Asian Games. He slammed 100 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. At 21 years and 279 days, Jaiswal is now India's youngest centurion in T20I cricket. He broke the record of Shubman Gill (23y 146d), who slammed a T20I ton against New Zealand earlier this year.

Joint fourth-fastest T20I ton for India

Jaiswal raced to his century off 48 balls, now the joint fourth-fastest for India in T20I cricket. He shares the record with Suryakumar Yadav, who owns a 48-ball ton in the format. Senior Indian batters Rohit Sharma (35 balls), Suryakumar (45 balls), and KL Rahul (46 balls) occupy the top three spots in this regard.

More records for Jaiswal

Jaiswal has become the second left-handed batter to score a century for India in T20I cricket. He joins Suresh Raina, who slammed his maiden and only T20I ton against South Africa in 2010. Notably, Jaiswal is the second player to record a 50+ score for India in multi-sport events. Amay Khurasiya first achieved this feat in the 1998 Commonwealth Games (against Canada).

Jaiswal outscores everyone!

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal has become the first Indian to score a century in a T20I where no other batter touched the 40-run mark. Notably, Rinku Singh was the second-highest run-scorer of the match (37 off 15 balls).

A look at the match summary

India were off to a flier after electing to bat. Jaiswal and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad added 103 runs. Although Gaikwad departed (25), Jaiswal went on to score a ton. Shivam Dube (25*) and Rinku (37*) provided the finishing touch. Kushal Burtel (28), Kushal Malla (29), Dipendra Singh Airee (32), and Sundeep Jora (29) fired for Nepal with the bat, but they fell short.