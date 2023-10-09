World Cup: New Zealand outclass Netherlands, win second successive match

1/10

Sports 4 min read

World Cup: New Zealand outclass Netherlands, win second successive match

By Parth Dhall 09:35 pm Oct 09, 202309:35 pm

Mitchell Santner took a historic five-wicket haul

New Zealand beat the Netherlands in match number six of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Black Caps defended 322/7, with Mitchell Santner taking a fifer. His unbeaten 36(17) helped the Kiwis finish well earlier. Matt Henry also took three wickets. Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and skipper Tom Latham also contributed to NZ's win.

2/10

NZ compile 322/7 after being put to bat

NZ had a formidable start after the Netherlands elected to bat. Openers Young and Devon Conway looked flawless, having added 67 runs. After 40 overs, NZ were cruising on 238/3, with Young and Ravindra scoring half-centuries. However, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, and Aryan Dutt reduced NZ to 254/6 (44.1 overs). Latham scored a vital fifty, while Santner scored a pivotal 36*(17).

3/10

NZ restrict Netherlands to 223

Trent Boult, who has been exceptional with the new ball, couldn't provide a breakthrough in the first Powerplay. However, Henry and Vikramjit Singh dismissed the two Netherlands openers. Bas de Leede too departed before the 100-run mark. Teja Nidamanuru (21), Scott Edwards (30), and Colin Ackermann (69) fared well with the bat. However, Santner and Henry restricted the Dutch to 223/10.

4/10

Maiden World Cup fifer for Santner

Santner smacked sixes on the last two balls of the first innings. His unbeaten 36(17) gave NZ a solid finish. Santner then showcased his skills with the ball. He dismissed Max ODowd, Ackermann, Edwards, van der Merwe, and Ryan Klein to record his maiden five-wicket haul in the World Cup. It was his second ODI fifer. Santner conceded 59 runs in 10 overs.

5/10

Ackermann was Netherlands' lone warrior

While quite a few Dutch batters got starts, only Ackermann managed to capitalize. He came to the middle after they lost Vikramjit for just 21 runs. Ackermann then added crucial runs with Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, and Nidamanuru. Ackermann scored a defiant 69 off 73 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours. He slammed his second half-century in ODI cricket.

6/10

Young slams his sixth ODI fifty

Although Young took his time in the first few overs, he started playing his shots as he got settled. His knock was studded with 2 sixes and 7 fours. Young added 67 runs with Conway, followed by a 77-run stand with Ravindra. Paul van Meekeren dismissed him with a short-pitched delivery. Young smashed his sixth half-century in ODI cricket.

7/10

Another impressive knock from Ravindra

Ravindra, who slammed an incredible century in the WC opener against England, continues his impressive run. The 23-year-old came to the crease when NZ were 67/1 (12.1 overs). He kept the scoreboard ticking, allowing Conway to rotate the strike. After Young's departure, Ravindra added 41 runs with Mitchell, taking the team's total beyond 180. Van der Merwe removed the talented youngster (51).

8/10

Sybrand Engelbrecht attains this feat

Netherlands all-rounder Sybrand Engelbrecht is playing his maiden ODI. He has become the first player to make their ODI debut in the World Cup since the 2015 edition (Tharindu Kaushal). Notably, the 2019 WC edition saw no debutant.

9/10

Latham leads from the front

Latham came to the crease when NZ were 185/3 and had the platform to unleash. He and Daryl Mitchell added 53 runs at a brisk pace. NZ suffered a mini-collapse, but Latham continued his onslaught despite losing partners at the other end. He added 39 runs with Santner, taking the total beyond 290. Latham, who slammed a 46-ball 53, recorded his 22nd ODI fifty.

10/10

NZ top points table after two consecutive wins

New Zealand top the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup points table after recording two wins in a row. In the tournament opener, the Black Caps hammered defending champions England. NZ chased down 283 in the 37th over, with Conway and Ravindra sharing a double-century stand. They slammed their respective tons. Conway became New Zealand's fastest centurion in the World Cup.