ICC World Cup: Will Young clocks his sixth ODI fifty

2 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:02 pm Oct 09, 202305:02 pm

This is Will Young's third 50-plus ODI score against Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand opener Will Young scored a fine fifty against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The 30-year-old batter, who got dismissed for a duck in the last game, registered his sixth fifty in ODI cricket. Young looked comfortable in his 70-run knock from 80 deliveries. NZ were 144/2 when he was dismissed in the 27th over. Here's more.

A steady knock from Young

Young started on a positive note against the Netherlands. He took his time in the first few overs and gradually started playing his shots as he got settled. His knock was studded with 2 sixes and 7 fours. Young added 67 runs with Devon Conway, followed by a 77-run stand with Rachin Ravindra. Paul van Meekeren dismissed him with a short-pitched delivery.

A look at his numbers in ODI cricket

Young has been brilliant for the Kiwis in recent times. He has amassed 888 runs in 24 ODI matches at an impressive average of 42.28. Besides six fifties, he has hammered two centuries in this format. He owns a strike rate of 86.29. Against Netherlands, he has amassed 294 runs in four matches. Notably, two of his centuries have come against the Dutch.

Second-most ODI runs for New Zealand in 2023

Young has been sensational for the Kiwis this year. He is the second-highest run-scorer for NZ in 2023 with 648 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.20. The 30-year-old has smashed all six of his fifties this year. Only Daryl Mitchell with more than 650 ODI runs is ahead of Young this year. Conway (633) is third on this list.