ICC World Cup: Rachin Ravindra hammers second consecutive fifty-plus score

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:22 pm Oct 09, 202305:22 pm

Rachin Ravindra smashed his second ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Rachin Ravindra continues his purple patch with a solid knock against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Hyderabad. He slammed his second ODI fifty and his second consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing tournament. Ravindra played a run-a-ball 51, which was laced with three boundaries and a six. New Zealand were 185/3 when he was dismissed in the 33rd over.

Ravindra maintains his consistency

The 23-year-old all-rounder came to the crease when NZ were 67/1 in 12.1 overs. He stitched a 77-run partnership with Will Young where he kept the scoreboard ticking allowing more time for his partner. After Young's departure, Ravindra added 41 runs with Daryl Mitchell, taking the team's total beyond the 180-run mark. Roelef van der Merwe removed the talented youngster.

A look at Ravindra's ODI numbers

The southpaw made his ODI debut in March this year and has been very impressive with bat and ball ever since. Ravindra has compiled 363 runs in 14 ODIs at a decent average of 40.33. Besides two fifties, he hammered his maiden ton against England in their opening World Cup fixture. The 23-year-old has claimed 13 wickets in 14 matches at 37.15.

Youngest NZ player to score a World Cup century

Earlier against England, at 23 years and 321 days, Ravindra became the youngest NZ player to score a century in the World Cup. He broke the record of former batter Nathan Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.