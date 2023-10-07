ICC World Cup, Kusal Mendis scores 76 versus SA: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:44 pm Oct 07, 202308:44 pm

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis fought hard with a blistering 76-run knock against South Africa in match number four of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Delhi. Chasing a World Cup record score of 429, Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka for a duck. Mendis then took charge and smashed a barrage of sixes. However, he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

A masterful knock from Mendis's blade

Mendis shared 66 runs stand alongside Kusal Perera but scored almost all of the runs. His 76 was studded with four fours and eight sixes. He consumed 42 deliveries. It was a one-man show as Mendis took on the SA bowlers and found a way to send the balls behind the boundary rope. He played some brilliant shots.

3rd-fastest World Cup fifty by a Lanka batter

As per Cricbuzz, Mendis (25 balls) has scored the third-fastest fifty for Sri Lanka in the World Cup. Angelo Mathews (20 balls vs Scotland, Hobart in 2015) and Dinesh Chandimal (22 balls vs Australia, Sydney in 2015) are ahead. Mendis's blitz helped Sri Lanka post the third-highest score in the first 10 overs of a World Cup match.

Mendis clocks his 26th ODI fifty

Mendis now has 26 ODI fifties and fourth versus South Africa. In 113 matches, he has raced to 3,291 runs at 32.58. Versus SA, Mendis has surpassed 500 ODI runs (514) at 28.55. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis has now gone past 2,000 ODI runs in Asia. He owns 2,013 runs at 33.55. He also slammed his fifth fifty at neutral venues (704 runs).

4,000 career runs in List A cricket

Mendis also went past 4,000 runs in List A cricket. He has raced to 4,050 runs. Mendis clocked his 30th fifty in the 50-over format. He has also got to 75 sixes.